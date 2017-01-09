 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


NFL Playoffs: Look out! Dolphins quarterback destroyed by bone-crunching cheap shot

share

Source:

Duke

A tough start for the Miami Dolphins in their NFL playoff clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers got a whole lot worse this morning after quarterback Matt Moore was flattened and likely concussed by a late hit from the Steelers' Alvin Dupree.

Miami quarterback Matt Moore attempted to scramble from rushing Steelers defenders, but he couldn’t escape Alvin Dupree.
Source: Duke

Trailing 20-3 in the second quarter, the Steelers' defensive line cracked the edges of the Dolphins' offensive line to attempt a sack on the Miami quarterback.

Moore, sensing the pressure, evaded the rushing big men by running into open field to his right.

The move seemed to have worked as he found Jarvis Landry in the open but the wide receiver couldn't make the pass stick as he dropped the free catch.

What was worse for Miami was the late contact Moore took from Dupree whose helmet drilled Moore in the chin and sent him to the deck.

Dupree was penalised for roughing the passer on the play, while Moore left the game.

The Steelers led 20-6, early in the third quarter.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:32
1
Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

'You almost feel like you're playing in the NBA' - high-tech basketball courts up and running after slow start

00:30
2
The Cavaliers star steered his side to a 120-116 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Watch: LeBron James becomes 14th player in NBA history to reach 10,000 field goals

00:21
3
Webster channelled his inner Steph Curry to ensure Nebraska University had a lead at the end of the first quarter against Northwestern University.

Video: Kiwi NBA hopeful Tai Webster nails monster three-point buzzer-beater in US college clash

00:27
4
Haase had a slow start but won in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 in round one of the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Video: The Netherlands' Robin Haase comes from behind to defeat Kiwi Finn Tearney at ASB Classic


00:41
5
Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a 38-13 Wild Card win over the NY Giants.

Green Bay Packers to take on Dallas in NFL playoffs after dismantling NY Giants

00:53
A family were ecstatic when a pod of orcas decided to swim near their boat off the Coromandel yesterday.

Video: 'The most amazing experience' - incredible moment pod of orca whales swim alongside boat off the Coromandel

The family couldn't contain their excitement as about 10 whales swam around the craft.

02:16
Police say Savey Kevin Sous, 32, ignored repeated requests to put down his weapon.

Man shot dead by police in Whanganui overnight named

Police say the man at the Mitchell Street address had a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

01:20
Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

'Keep them out' - Warning that inflatable loungers could be a drowning risk

New Zealanders are warned not to use loungers in the water following incidents in Australia.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ