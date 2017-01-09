NFL Playoffs: Look out! Dolphins quarterback destroyed by bone-crunching cheap shot

A tough start for the Miami Dolphins in their NFL playoff clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers got a whole lot worse this morning after quarterback Matt Moore was flattened and likely concussed by a late hit from the Steelers' Alvin Dupree.

Trailing 20-3 in the second quarter, the Steelers' defensive line cracked the edges of the Dolphins' offensive line to attempt a sack on the Miami quarterback.

Moore, sensing the pressure, evaded the rushing big men by running into open field to his right.

The move seemed to have worked as he found Jarvis Landry in the open but the wide receiver couldn't make the pass stick as he dropped the free catch.

What was worse for Miami was the late contact Moore took from Dupree whose helmet drilled Moore in the chin and sent him to the deck.

Dupree was penalised for roughing the passer on the play, while Moore left the game.