NFL pass rusher rips pad clean off metal edge with incredible explosiveness

A power outage at Dodger Stadium on Monday shut down the stadium lights and caused a 23-minute delay before the second inning of a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers said the official cause of the outage was "a disruption in the city's power feed to the facility".

There also was an incident before the game. A fire started behind left field in Elysian Park but was under control before play began. It took 64 firefighters and 39 minutes to extinguish the fire.

A promotional piece being narrated by famed broadcaster Vin Scully was playing on the video board before it halted abruptly.

All stadium lights went dark at 7:44 pm local time. The Dodgers were on the field but returned to their dugout.