Next generation of Paralympic stars turn out for biggest Halberg Games yet

Source:  1 NEWS

The next generation of Para stars were on show this week, competing in the annual Halberg Games at Auckland's King College.

Nearly 200 kids participated in the annual Games, in 20 sports. Source: 1 NEWS

Nearly 200 children took part in the 20 sports on offer, from touch rugby to table tennis, wheelchair basketball to cricket.

Much to the delight of organisers, this was the biggest turnout for the event to date, after last year's Games were cancelled due to Covid-19.

"The challenges that some of these kids go through to get up and play sport after sport after sport, they've been full on for three days and they've still got so much energy," Halberg Foundation advisor Honey Hireme said.

"The kids have been waiting for a long time this is their pinnacle event for the year and the words gotten out and more and more kids are coming every year."

Each time, the messaging is stronger.

"They need to put themselves out there and know that it's okay to be different and that's your superpower," Halberg Games competitor Siobhan Terry said.

