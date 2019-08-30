Newly formed NZ rowing crew qualify for 2020 Olympics after only second event together

Three Kiwi rowing crews have qualified their boats for next year's Olympics in Tokyo after making their respective finals at the Rowing World Championships in Austria.

Among them, women's lightweight doubles team Jackie Kiddle and Zoe McBridge recorded a world championship best time in winning their semi-final.

The women's pair also won their semi-final while the women's quad have progressed into their final.

TVNZ Europe correspondent Joy Reid caught up with members of the women's quad team, who qualified after placing second. They qualified the boat they're in but not necessarily themselves to sit in the seat. They'll begin trials early next year to win a seat.

Just five weeks ago, the four women were put together by Rowing New Zealand. It was only the second time they'd raced a 2000-metre event together.

Ruby Tew and Kirstyn Goodger were reserves for the women's eight, meaning they usually row with one ore, but in the quad they had to row with two.

"It's a pretty big deal, I mean we have only been a crew for five weeks so this has definitely exceeded expectations," Tew said after qualifying.