New Zealand's top surf life savers take on the iconic Mount Monster

New Zealand’s top surf lifesavers have once again put their bodies to the test in the iconic endurance race at Mount Maunganui today, known as the Mount Monster.

Although Mount Maunganui's scenery may look inviting, when it comes to tackling it’s terrain it is anything but.

A 25 kilometre course, the Mount Monster is made up of four gruelling tests, a surf-ski, run, swim and board paddling.

On top of the four race-legs, participants must also contend with a 5 metre drop off Moturiki, Leisure Island.

With most of the field pushing their bodys to the limit to conquer the course, making it to the finish line is enough of a feat.

Teams competitor Jo Morrison however, entered the race six months pregnant with her third child and according to her the hardest part of the race came after.

“I think trying to stand up after the swim [was the hardest part] just trying to get out of the water,” she laughed.

Mairangi Bay's Rachel Clarke claimed victory in the women's field while local favourite Hamish Miller bagged the men's crown.

Miller said his only tactic was to toil away until reaching the finish, a strategy which paid off.