New Zealand team wear for Tokyo Olympics revealed - 'I can't wait to walk around with the fern on my chest'

The clothing New Zealand athletes will don at next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo has been unveiled with the silver fern remaining at the heart of the design.

The 2020 kits were launched at last night's Olympic gala dinner in Auckland and will be used by athletes when they are around the team village or should they make it onto the podium of their chosen sport.

Top athletes such as David Liti [weightlifting] Kayla Imrie [canoe sprint], Zoe Hobbs [athletics], Arun Pancia [hockey] and more were all on hand to model the clothing last night.

The silver fern continues to play a prominent role in all the uniforms with the traditional black also playing a dominant part. The team wear also features touches of blue to represent the Pacific though, along with New Zealand written in katakana [Japanese script] to pay respect to next year's host.

(L-R) Arun Panchia, Nicole van der Kaye, David Liti, Ella Williams and Kayla Imrie pose wearing the Tokyo 2020 New Zealand Olympic uniform during the New Zealand Olympic Committee Gala. Source: Getty

Liti, who got on stage at last night's gala and even danced in the new apparel, said it would be an honour to wear the team gear in Tokyo next year.

"I'm a big fan of the team kit, it looks cool and it's really comfortable," Liti said.

"I can't wait to walk around the Olympic Village with the fern on my chest."

(L-R) Kayla Imrie, Zoe Hobbs and Ella Williams pose wearing the Tokyo 2020 New Zealand Olympic uniform during the New Zealand Olympic Committee Gala. Source: Getty

Lighter fabric and colour schemes have also been incorporated for those who will spend most of their time outside with Tokyo's heat well and truly recognised after the sweltering temperatures experienced at this year's Rugby World Cup, which was also held in Tokyo and other parts of Japan.