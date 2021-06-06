TODAY |

New Zealand team makes solid start at SailGP Italy

The New Zealand SailGP Team has made a solid if unspectacular start to the latest event in Italy.

Jimmy Spithill lead the USA to victory, with Japan and New Zealand close behind. Source: SKY

The team are fifth overall after finishing third, fifth and eighth in the days three races.

The United States and Japan are in pole position to qualify for the final with both teams on 21 points.

Jimmy Spithill's US Team won two of the three fleet races, while Nathan Outteridge's Japan claimed a single victory.

Another day of light wind conditions in southern Italy meant each F50 featured only three crew rather than the usual five to allow for a lower take-off speed.

"We managed to do some really good things and obviously there's a lot of room to improve, especially on the manoeuvres with three onboard and all of us taking on new jobs...we're trying to iron those out and if we can do that I think we'll be competitive," said Team NZ's Andy Maloney.

