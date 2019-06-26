New Zealand sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia qualifies fastest for Oceania 100m final with blistering time of 10.43

Eddie Osei-Nketia qualified fastest for the final of the Oceania Athletics Championships with a corrected time of 10.43 seconds.

The New Zealand sprinter qualified this afternoon in the third of three semi-finals in Townsville, Australia.

Osei-Nketia recorded a time of 10.32 initially but that was corrected to 10.43.

The 18-year-old finished ahead of Samoa’s Kelvin Masoe.