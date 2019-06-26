TODAY |

New Zealand sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia qualifies fastest for Oceania 100m final with blistering time of 10.43

Eddie Osei-Nketia qualified fastest for the final of the Oceania Athletics Championships with a corrected time of 10.43 seconds.

The New Zealand sprinter qualified this afternoon in the third of three semi-finals in Townsville, Australia.

Osei-Nketia recorded a time of 10.32 initially but that was corrected to 10.43.

The 18-year-old finished ahead of Samoa’s Kelvin Masoe.

Osei-Nketia, the son of New Zealand sprinting great Gus Nketia, only committed to run for New Zealand late last month after a tug-of-war for his services with Australia.

The New Zealand sprinter qualified fastest for tonight’s 100m final at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Townsville. Source: Oceania Athletics Championships
