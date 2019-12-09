TODAY |

New Zealand picks up second silver at track cycling world champs in men's madison

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand have picked up one final medal at the Track Cycling World Championships in Germany thanks to an impressive effort from Aaron Gate and Campbell Stewart in the men's madison.

Campbell Stewart and Aaron Gate of New Zealand compete in the Men's Madison final. Source: Getty

The Kiwi duo finished with silver in Berlin after holding off a late surge from the hosts while Denmark dominated the competition.

The Danish duo of Lasse Hansen and Michael Morkov collected a staggering 62 points throughout the race to beat Stewart and Gate by 29 points. New Zealand's 33 points was just enough to keep Germans Roger Kluger and Theo Reinhardt at bay, who finished on 32.

The second-place finish means New Zealand finishes with one gold and two silvers in Berlin, which was good enough for eighth on the medal table.

Corbin Strong took gold for New Zealand in the men's point race on Saturday while the men's team pursuit took home the other silver.

Heading into this year's Olympics, the Netherlands appears to be the nation to beat after they finished top of the medal table with nine medals including six golds.

