New Zealand-owned yacht Giacomo claims prestigious Sydney to Hobart honours after being crowned 2016's overall winner

New Zealand entry Giacomo has been declared the overall winner of the 2016 Sydney to Hobart yacht race.

Race officials this afternoon confirmed the Volvo 70-class yacht, owned and skippered by winemaker Jim Delegat, will be awarded the prestigious Tattersall's Cup on corrected time, with none of the 53 boats still at sea able to oust her.

Contesting the race for the third time, Giacomo crossed the finish line behind only record-breaking line honours winner Perpetual LOYAL in rain and darkness in the early hours of Wednesday morning.