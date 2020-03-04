New Zealand jockey returns home after making history in Saudi Arabia

It's been quite the week for New Zealand jockey Lisa Allpress, having just returned to New Zealand after making history in Saudi Arabia - the first woman to win a race in the country.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Today, Allpress returned to the Kapiti Coast, gracing the track at Otaki Maori Racing Club.

"Even coming today I've done my form for my rides, I'm looking forward to it, it's what I enjoy doing," she told 1 NEWS.

Allpress took victory in the Saudi Cup last week, the first woman to do so, in a race that also saw women compete against men for the first time in the kingdom.

"I could hear the crowd go crazy and you could hear the commentator going on about making history."

"Frankie Dettori, Mike Smith, Olivia Pellior, these are jockeys that are world class and they ride around the world riding in group ones. They wouldn't be here at Otaki on a Wednesday"

Allpress is hoping that her victory can shift attitudes towards women in Saudi Arabia, especially in sport. However, there remains a long way to go.

"Sophie Doyle [a jockey] and I were having breakfast at the hotel one morning and Karl and her partner Chris were sitting across from us and they came up and said 'oh nice to meet you gentlemen are you here for the Saudi Cup?"

"And Sophie turned around and said 'no actually those gentlemen are here with us, we're actually the stars of the show"