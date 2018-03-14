New Zealand to host 2019 sailing world champs

Auckland will host sailing's 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 world championships in November and December 2019.

The event is likely to coax Kiwi sailors - including the likes of 49erFX duo Alex Maloney and Molly Meech and four-time 49er world champions and America's Cup winners Peter Burling and Blair Tuke - into local competition.

It is also likely to double up as a qualifier for the following year's 2020 Tokyo Olympics, for both Kiwi and foreign sailors.

New Zealand - which claimed sailing's greatest prize, the America's Cup, last year - has not hosted a senior Olympic-class world championship since 2015.

That event was the Finn Gold Cup, held in Takapuna.

"The world championships are a big deal for Molly and I and we will be aiming to win it on home waters - it'll be an amazing opportunity for the Kiwi sailors to showcase our sport at a high-level competition," Maloney said.

Torbay also hosted the 2016 youth sailing world championships.