New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

Paralympic sprinting star Liam Malone has announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 24.

Malone, who claimed two golds and one silver medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, confirmed the news this afternoon, releasing a statement saying he lacked motivation to continue.

Malone told 1 NEWS he made the decision to retire today.

He will take up a corporate job with Soul Machines.

"Over the last month I have been reflecting on my position and I have made the difficult decision to retire my running career effective immediately," Malone said in a statement.

"External events both in and out of my control have taken a toll on my training in the last month and I don't feel I have the emotional investment or necessary focus and energy to succeed at the highest level in Tokyo."



Malone went on to say his athletics career has been an "incredible journey".

"Becoming an elite athlete was an incredible journey but life is short, I want to find something that I can commit to and be happy in for a long time.