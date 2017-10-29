 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Paralympic sprinting star Liam Malone has announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 24.

The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.
Source: Sunday

Malone, who claimed two golds and one silver medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, confirmed the news this afternoon, releasing a statement saying he lacked motivation to continue.

Malone told 1 NEWS he made the decision to retire today.

He will take up a corporate job with Soul Machines.

"Over the last month I have been reflecting on my position and I have made the difficult decision to retire my running career effective immediately," Malone said in a statement.

"External events both in and out of my control have taken a toll on my training in the last month and I don't feel I have the emotional investment or necessary focus and energy to succeed at the highest level in Tokyo."

Malone went on to say his athletics career has been an "incredible journey".

"Becoming an elite athlete was an incredible journey but life is short, I want to find something that I can commit to and be happy in for a long time.

"It would be unjust to commit half-heartedly to those who support me, my coach, the supporting organisations, the New Zealand public, sponsors, my friends and family."

He's now a household name, but Martin Tasker caught up with the sprint ace long before he was famous.
Source: Sunday
The two time Paralympic gold medallist says he also faces the usual everyday challenges in the cutthroat world of love.
Source: TVNZ Re:
Malone said the journey to success came after he told his mum he couldn't do math because he had no legs.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

05:46
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

Watch: 'When my mum died I blamed myself a lot' – Liam Malone opens up about his battle with anxiety and personal challenges
02:16
He's now a household name, but Martin Tasker caught up with the sprint ace long before he was famous.

'I kicked the ball and my leg fell off!' – watch Paralympic hero Liam Malone's brilliant first TV appearance
01:33
The two time Paralympic gold medallist says he also faces the usual everyday challenges in the cutthroat world of love.

'I would curl up in a ball' – Kiwi blade runner Liam Malone opens up about his struggles with body image and dating

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

05:46
1
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

00:30
2
New Zealand took a 2-0 series lead with an eight wicket win at Saxton Oval.

Black Caps haul in Pakistan's total after rain soaked ODI in Nelson

00:28
3
The Black Caps' opener hammered a half-century after the rain cleared in Nelson.

Martin Guptill blitzes barrage of sixes en route to Black Caps' victory against Pakistan

4
Rafael Nadal

'It was a good test' - Rafael Nadal declares himself fit for Australian Open

00:30
5
The Renegades lost after the batsman Hogg dropped, Ashton Turner, went on to score 70 from 36 for the Scorchers.

Aussie legend Brad Hogg costs BBL team after dropping sitter because he was too busy signing autographs

02:32
McLachlan has been removed from a current stage tour of the Rocky Horror Show.

Claims Aussie actor Craig McLachlan threatened actress 'I will end you' in confrontation after unwanted kiss

McLachlan, a former Neighbours and Home and Away star, has denied all of the allegations.

05:46
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

Malone, who claimed two golds and one silver medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, confirmed the news this afternoon.

00:31
The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, carrying a highly classified satellite.

US spy satellite worth 'billions' believed to be lost in space after SpaceX launch failure

The first SpaceX launch of 2018 didn't go quite to plan.

The telco is doing away with the old technology and switching to an internet based system.

Scam callers claiming to be from Spark clean out elderly Auckland man's bank account

The telco says if in any doubt about a call purporting to be from Spark, hang up.

00:16
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Woman groped at Rhythm and Vines plans 'Glittery March For Consent' to support sexual assault victims

The march is planned for January 28th in Auckland and the organiser said "the discussion has been long overdue".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 