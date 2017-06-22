New Zealand fall just short in Bermuda at Youth America's Cup

New Zealand have narrowly failed to retain the Youth America's Cup after dominating the second and final day in Bermuda.

New Zealand sailing team at the Red Bull Youth America's Cup finals in Bermuda. Source: Photosport

The NZL Sailing Team won all three races today but it wasn't enough to haul in the British BAR team, who had opened up a sizeable lead on day one.

A patchy start cost the Kiwis, who started the day in seventh place out of eight teams but stormed through the field.

Needing to finish three places ahead of the British in the sixth and final race to defend the title, the New Zealand team appeared on course as their rivals were fifth on the final downwind leg.

However, boats from Sweden and Germany, who were second and third, tangled at the bottom mark, allowing the British to sail past and finish second, nearly four minutes back.

Britain accrued 50 points to New Zealand's 48, ending an emotional day for Kiwi skipper Logan Dunning Beck.

"It was in our favour but racing is racing," he said.

"But the boys are really happy with the way we raced today - clean starts, clean racing and three great results. It's a bummer we didn't get there in the end but we are really happy with how the regatta ended."

Beck hopes members of the New Zealand youth team - for sailors aged 18-24 - can follow the pathway of the 2013 crew.