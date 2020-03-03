New Zealand athletes forced to become more vigilant amid coronavirus outbreak

As coronavirus starts to take a hold, or at least effect numerous sporting events and gatherings around the world, New Zealand athletes and teams are having to become more vigilant.

Many team and athletes continue to travel, while some have to avoid overseas competition - if it hasn't already been cancelled.

The Chiefs are one such team, this weekend travelling to Australia to face the Waratahs, taking extra precautions to ensure that any risk is minimalised.

"There's now a thermometer in there, we take our temperature every morning when we come in for work, [to] make sure no one's got a temperature or feeling sick," forwards coach Neil Barnes says.

"Zig, our doctor's, spoken to us all about the facts, what it's like. It's not like we're putting a massive focus on it, we're just doing what's required to keep us safe."

Athletes competing in the The Piha Pro surfing event in Auckland this month will be screened for coronavirus on entry into New Zealand.

Team New Zealand are still intent on travelling to Italy next month for the first America's Cup World Series regatta despite a serious outbreak of the virus in the north of the country.

At the amateur level, rowing's Maadi Cup in Twizel is still go ahead, with 2000 teenagers and upwards of 10,000 supporters expected.