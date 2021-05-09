New York Yacht Club throws spanner in works with challenge for next America's Cup

The New York Yacht Club has attempted to throw a spanner in the works for the next America's Cup, in what could be a bid to derail Team New Zealand and INEOS Team UK's reported plans for a two-boat event.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The club that brought American Magic to Auckland this past summer has issued a notice of challenge for the 37th Cup, despite the fact Team New Zealand and Team UK, who will run the next event, have yet to open up entries.

New York says it wants the next Cup to kick off a regular multi-challenger event to be staged every three years.

Team New Zealand hit back in swift fashion, calling the move presumptuous.