TODAY |

New York Yacht Club throws spanner in works with challenge for next America's Cup

Source:  1 NEWS

The New York Yacht Club has attempted to throw a spanner in the works for the next America's Cup, in what could be a bid to derail Team New Zealand and INEOS Team UK's reported plans for a two-boat event.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The New York Yacht Club and American Magic are trying to derail plans of a two-horse America's Cup next year. Source: 1 NEWS

The club that brought American Magic to Auckland this past summer has issued a notice of challenge for the 37th Cup, despite the fact Team New Zealand and Team UK, who will run the next event, have yet to open up entries.

New York says it wants the next Cup to kick off a regular multi-challenger event to be staged every three years.

Team New Zealand hit back in swift fashion, calling the move presumptuous.

It is understood New York's challenge will be followed in the coming days by calls of support from Ernesto Bertarelli - who is reviving his interest with Alinghi - and Italians Luna Rossa.

Other Sport
Americas Cup
Sailing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:48
New York Yacht Club throws spanner in works with challenge for next America's Cup
2
Black Fern channelling late mum's spirit on road to stardom
3
Jarryd Hayne's ex-teammates in hot water over social media posts
4
Jury believed victim who accused disgraced ex-NRL star Jarryd Hayne of rape, and so did judge
5
Take a sneaky look inside Christchurch's new state-of-the-art metro sports facility
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Anti-Tokyo Olympics petition launched in Japan gains tens of thousands of signatures
02:19

Debate around transgender athletes heats up with Kiwi weightlifter a chance of going to Tokyo
01:45

Kiwi divers get early glimpse of Olympics lifestyle under shadow of coronavirus
01:53

Men's eight's Tokyo chances get big boost with Kiwi crew needing to beat just two boats at 'last chance regatta'