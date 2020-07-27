New York Yacht Club fined for American Magic's near-miss with Auckland ferry

The New York Yacht Club has been slapped with a small fine after American Magic had a close call with an Auckland ferry during training.
The American syndicate was fined $200 after they were found to have exceeded five knots within 50 metres of another vessel.
The incident happened during a practice run in September where the Americans’ first boat, Defiant, narrowly got past a ferry headed for Waiheke Island.
Video of the incident was captured on mobile phones by ferry riders and quickly circulated on social media.
The fine was issued following a review of the incident by Auckland Harbourmaster Andrew Hayton.
It caps off a rough few weeks for the New York Yacht Club, which has been eliminated from America’s Cup contention and capsized their AC75 last month.