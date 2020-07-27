TODAY |

New York Yacht Club fined for American Magic's near-miss with Auckland ferry

Source:  1 NEWS

The New York Yacht Club has been slapped with a small fine after American Magic had a close call with an Auckland ferry during training.

Source: 1 NEWS

The American syndicate was fined $200 after they were found to have exceeded five knots within 50 metres of another vessel.

The incident happened during a practice run in September where the Americans’ first boat, Defiant, narrowly got past a ferry headed for Waiheke Island.

Video of the incident was captured on mobile phones by ferry riders and quickly circulated on social media.

The fine was issued following a review of the incident by Auckland Harbourmaster Andrew Hayton.

It caps off a rough few weeks for the New York Yacht Club, which has been eliminated from America’s Cup contention and capsized their AC75 last month.

