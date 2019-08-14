New York Jets' Bronson Kaufusi leads enthusiastic pre-training haka with teammates

New York Jets defensive lineman Bronson Kaufusi added a Kiwi-taste to America's NFL, performing a classic haka before his side's training.

In a video shared to Twitter, the Jets' defensive end was seen performing his own take of the 'ka mate' haka, greatly appreciated by his star teammates.

The 28-year-old Utah native spent two years in Auckland on his Mormon mission, getting familiar with the Kiwi way of life, including the haka and the All Blacks.

Kaufusi was joined by teammates Leonard Williams and Nathan Shepherd, Harvey Langi and Frankie Luvu.