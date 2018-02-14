 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


New 'world class' America's Cup Village proposed for Auckland waterfront

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Government and Auckland Council have released plans for what they're calling a "world class" America’s Cup village on Auckland’s waterfront to host the 2020-21 cup defence.

Sketch of proposed new America's Cup village.

Sketch of proposed new America's Cup village.

Source: Auckland City Council

The new village would be located in the Wynyard waterfront area and provide at least seven syndicate bases around two basins with provision for restaurants and bars, public viewing, and hospitality areas.

The new proposal is being called a "hybrid" option as it incorporates elements of the Wynyard Basin option, agreed by the council in December and the Wynyard Point variant explored by the Government.

"I believe the proposal will create a legacy for Auckland and all of New Zealand – our main aim alongside creating a top class venue for Team New Zealand and the Cup defence in 2021 and, hopefully, beyond," Economic Development Minister David Parker says.

As part of the plan Team New Zealand will be granted what the Government says is "the prime spot" at the end of Hobson Wharf in a development worth $30 million. 

Related

Americas Cup

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
American luger Emily Sweeney was lucky to walk away from this.

Watch: How did she survive that? Luger in horror 110km/h smash at Winter Olympics

2
Sketch of proposed new America's Cup village.

New 'world class' America's Cup Village proposed for Auckland waterfront

00:23
3
Taniela Tupou said the media came up with his catchy nickname, and it stuck.

'We are grateful for anything' - Tongan Thor left heartbroken after family home destroyed by Cyclone Gita

4
New Zealand's Tony Dodds. Rio Olympic Games 2016 Men's Triathlon. Photo: www.photosport.nz

Tony Dodds added to triathlon Commonwealth Games team after appealing exclusion

00:39
5
The Kiwi coach was furious after the TMO ruled out a try to Gareth Anscombe in the 12-6 loss.

World Rugby admits TMO made mistake in ruling against crucial Welsh try during Six Nations clash with England

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

LIVE: Steven Joyce prepared to take on role, but has no 'personal ambitions' to become National Party leader

Find out which National MPs are vying for the top spot after English's resignation.


Fletcher Building sign and logo

Construction giant Fletcher Building announce $660m expected loss, Sir Ralph Norris resigns as chairman

None of the company's shareholders will get an interim dividend.

01:13
With National kicked out of power, questions are inevitably being asked about Bill English's next move.

Is Judith Collins the right person to lead National into the next election?

There's fierce competition but Crusher tells NZ, "I'm that person".

01:15
The Jacinda-effect claims another victim with Mr English deciding he’s not the man to lead National forward.

Opinion: Biggest challenge facing National Party's eventual new leader will be the Jacinda Ardern political juggernaut

When it comes to leadership aspirants, National doesn't lack for quantity, it lacks for quality, writes John Armstrong.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 