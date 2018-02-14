New 'world class' America's Cup Village proposed for Auckland waterfront

The Government and Auckland Council have released plans for what they're calling a "world class" America’s Cup village on Auckland’s waterfront to host the 2020-21 cup defence.

Sketch of proposed new America's Cup village. Source: Auckland City Council

The new village would be located in the Wynyard waterfront area and provide at least seven syndicate bases around two basins with provision for restaurants and bars, public viewing, and hospitality areas.

The new proposal is being called a "hybrid" option as it incorporates elements of the Wynyard Basin option, agreed by the council in December and the Wynyard Point variant explored by the Government.

"I believe the proposal will create a legacy for Auckland and all of New Zealand – our main aim alongside creating a top class venue for Team New Zealand and the Cup defence in 2021 and, hopefully, beyond," Economic Development Minister David Parker says.