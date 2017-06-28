 

New video: Team NZ hero Blair Tuke smokes teammates in beer chugging lamington race after America's Cup victory

Instagram/blairtuke

Team NZ foil trimmer Blair Tuke posted on his Instagram the shenanigans his teammates got up to after winning the America’s Cup in Bermuda.

Source: Instagram/blairtuke
It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down as celebrations kick in.
Source: Instagram/ simonvanvelthooven
In a great show of sportsmanship, the teams mingled after a tough campaign.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Team NZ helmsman looked like he was definitely looked like he was enjoying the moment with his team.
Source: Gilda Kirkpatrick/Facebook

