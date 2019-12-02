New-look NZ track cycling team dashing to Cambridge after World Cup gold rush in Hong Kong

The new-look track cycling team are making a mad dash to Cambridge to compete in the local round of the world after winning seven medals at the latest meet.

Three golds almost turned into four across one of the most successful and surprising meets in recent World Cup memory.

World omnium champ Campbell Stewart and Tom Sexton claiming silver in the two-man madison, over 200 gruelling laps.

Stewart will now lift again for his home meet in Cambridge, with the world watching on.

“We've got some serious talent, a lot of guys are able to really push the limits and the women as well they're really pushing it to the next level,” he said.

The Hong Kong campaign was rounded out by Southlander Corbin Strong, who claimed his first cup medal, a bronze in the 60-lap flying scratch race.

He was just a couple of bike lengths away from gold.

The last few days have confirmed the new depth in track cycling, the young women’s pursuit team winning.

The other revelation was Marlborough sprinter Callum Saunders, who beating the current world and Olympic champions in the all-star keirin final.

“It doesn't seem real, until you look up at the board and see your name above these greats and heroes you've grown up watching racing,” Saunders said.

However, such is the quality of the men's sprint programme, Saunders won't compete in Cambridge, but has made the national selectors sit up and take note.

He's even more determined to have a crack at the World Champs in February and the Tokyo Olympics.

“I'll get home relax and reset and have a good weekend watching my friends ride bikes pretty fast, then start gearing up, working on strength work over the summer building up to what will hopefully be another big year of racing,” Saunders said.