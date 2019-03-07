TODAY |

New high-tech prosthetics give two top Kiwi Paralympians instant results

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Paralympics

Two of New Zealand's top Paralympians have teamed up with a local 3D printing company to extend their abilities in their respective sports.

Javelin thrower Holly Robinson and sprinter and long jumper Anna Grimaldi have partnered up with Zenith Technica to produce personally tailored prosthetics.

"I'm so thankful that I've got this [prosthetic], it's allowed me to train so much more in the gym to do a lot more things and that was through High Performance Sport," said Robinson.

High Performance Sport New Zealand took designs to Kiwi company Zenith Technica who build similar titanium components for Formula 1 and America’s Cup teams.

Zenith Technica production manager Peter Serfont says each prosthetic is designed specifically for each athlete's personal needs.

"Holly and Anna both have arm impairments but to different extents so while the design was quite similar, it was customised for the individual so they each have a different assembly of components," said Serfont.

Grimaldi and Robinson have used their new prosthetics for six weeks, neither athlete will use them in competition but have revealed they are seeing instant results in training.

"I've come off a really good competition in Dubai where I threw a PB and a New Zealand record so I am looking to back that up and looking for some more solid performances," Robinson said.

Javelin thrower Holly Robinson and sprinter Anna Grimaldi have new high-tech prosthetics thanks to Zenith Tecnica. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
Topics
Other Sport
Paralympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:58
The Blues prop will be honoured by the team at his home stadium on Saturday in Albany.
Blues dealing with death of prop Mike Tamoaieta 'one day at a time'
2
The Kiwi athletes were made to feel at home on arrival.
Watch: Kiwi Special Olympics team welcomed to Abu Dhabi with stirring haka
3
Black Caps bowler Trent Boult presented the players with their caps in Wellington.
First Māori schoolboys cricket team unveiled
4
The proposed World Rugby Nations Championship would be run in years there is no World Cup or Lions tour.
World Rugby reveals planned structure for three-tier global league - with relegation and promotion
5
Commentator Mark Watson says Tana Umaga proved the All Blacks can be captained from the midfield.
Jack Goodhue - the next long-term All Blacks captain?
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:02
The Kiwi athletes were made to feel at home on arrival.

Watch: Kiwi Special Olympics team welcomed to Abu Dhabi with stirring haka

New Black Sticks Women's coach Graham Shaw.

Top Irish coach Graham Shaw appointed new coach of beleaguered Black Sticks women
This image provided by the WWE shows professional wrestler King Kong Bundy. Promoter and longtime friend David Herro says Bundy, whose real name was Christopher Pallies, died on Monday, March 4, 2019. The 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters), 458-pound (208-kilogram) wrestler made his World Wrestling Federation debut in 1981 and was best known for facing Hulk Hogan in 1986 in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 2. (WWE via AP)

Legendary WWF wrestler King Kong Bundy dead, aged 61
Laurel Hubbard.

Laurel Hubbard returns to NZ Weightlifting squad for Olympic qualifying games