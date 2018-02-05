 

New England Patriots' star Tom Brady makes unforgivable fumble, hands Eagles first Super Bowl title

The stage was set for another dramatic Super Bowl comeback for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Brandon Graham made the play of the match ripping the ball from Brady's hands late in the fourth quarter.
That's when Brandon Graham delivered one of the few defensive highlights in the most prolific offensive game in NFL history, ripping the ball out of Brady's hands for a fumble that gave the Philadelphia Eagles their first Super Bowl title in franchise history with a 41-33 victory today.

Rookie Derek Barnett recovered the loose ball and Eagles fans began celebrating their first title since winning the 1960 NFL championship in what proved to be a surprise ending.

Brady had made the late-game comeback a specialty in winning a record five Super Bowl titles, including last year's rally from 28-3 down to beat Atlanta in overtime.

The Eagles have beaten the New England Patriots 41-33 to win Super Bowl 52.
He also led late game-winning scoring drives to beat the Rams, Carolina and Seattle.

The Eagles showed no sign of slowing Brady down today as he threw for a playoff-record 505 yards and three touchdowns, carving up the defence at will on a night when the Patriots did not punt once or turn it over until Brady's late fumble with New England on their 33 with just more than two minutes remaining and poised for a comeback.

That's when Graham beat Shaq Mason off the line and reached his left hand out for Brady just before he was set to throw. Graham knocked the ball loose and Barnett landed on it in what will go down as one of the most memorable plays in Philadelphia history.

The fumble set up a field goal that gave the Eagles an eight-point lead and then the game ended when Brady's desperation heave for Gronkowski in the end zone fell to the turf, sending green and white confetti to the field, emotional Eagles pouring out on the field and Brady on the ground in frustration.

The Eagles have been crowned 2018 NFL champions after beating the Patriots 41-33 in Minneapolis.
The Eagles defence had offered little resistance for the first 57 minutes as the Patriots moved the ball on every drive, getting stopped only on a missed field goal by Stephen Gostkowski and a failed fourth-down attempt one play after Brady dropped a pass from Danny Amendola on a trick play.

But the Patriots had scored three straight touchdowns to open the second half to take their first lead of the game at 33-32 and still were in position to win after Nick Foles gave the Eagles a 38-33 lead on a TD pass to Zach Ertz.

Graham and the defence made sure it wouldn't happen, giving a defensive exclamation point in a game that featured a record 1,151 yards of offense by both teams, including 613 for the Patriots.

