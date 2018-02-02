 

New documentary shows the private life of NFL legend Tom Brady ahead of Monday's Super Bowl

A new documentary series from Facebook will give fans an insight into the private life of five-time Super Bowl winning quarter-back, Tom Brady.

The Patriots' quarter-back has teamed up with Facebook for the new series.
As Brady, 40, prepares to try and gain his sixth NFL title against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday NZT, the new series shows the man behind the legend, going behind the scenes with the superstar.

The series, titled "Tom vs Time" shows everything from Brady's training regime, to how he balances his family and career with the Patriots.

Brady's wife supermodel Giselle Bundchen and son Ben feature, giving a glimpse into the quarter-back's off-field life away from the sport that's made him a household name in American sport.

