 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


New design released by government for Team NZ to consider as discussions continue over America's Cup extensions

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New developments have been announced in the ongoing discussions between Emirates Team New Zealand and the government to create a venue on Auckland's waterfront capable of hosting the 36th America's Cup.

The Auckland Council today took a step closer to finalising where the team bases will be built.
Source: 1 NEWS

Minister for Economic Development David Parker says the new option fits Team NZ's desires while also being a cheaper, less intrusive option.

"There are still important details to work through and we are continuing to seek the lowest cost option with the smallest intrusion into the harbour, as has been our stated objective from the start," he said.

"The greater environmental benefits of a smaller intrusion would be worth tens of millions more if appropriately valued."

The three previously discussed options, which include extensions to Wynyard Basin and Halsey Wharf, and have been met with a new one being named the "Point-Halsey" option.

The Auckland Mayor says the new plan is about $40m cheaper than TNZ's idea.
Source: Breakfast

The design utilises land on Wynyard Point and reduces the original extension to Halsey Street Wharf to 45m while no extension would be given to Hobson Wharf.

It provides for two double bases on Halsey Stree Wharf, one of which will be ETNZ’s base and additional bases on Wynyard wharf as syndicates are confirmed. 

The design evolved from suggestions by local residents and interested group and in the process became the cheapest of the four put forward while also having the least impact on the environment.

Only a 9900 square metre extension of the Halsey St Wharf is required to make the design work, whereas other options would have seen intrusions of 22,800 square metres.

Mr Parker says officials are working with Team NZ on the design and details of the new option, as well as other aspects of the overall event.

The new option has been described as "workable" by ETNZ.

Related

Americas Cup

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:54
1
Adam Hall couldn't find the words to describe getting back on the podium again, eight years after Vancouver.

Watch: Kiwi Paralympian struggles to fight back tears in emotional interview after claiming bronze medal eight years in the making

00:41
2
The Kiwi warned Joshua he would chase him around the ring.

'Come at me with your power, I'll bring it back!' Joseph Parker taunts Anthony Joshua during face-to-face clash

00:15
3
Shakhtar's Facundo Ferreyra was given a yellow card for his actions, which started an all-in scuffle.

The despicable moment a Champions League star brutally shoves ball boy over advertising hoarding

00:15
4
Melbourne Victory's Besart Berisha wasn't happy coming off against Kawasaki in the AFC Champions League.

Watch: Fuming A-League striker blows a gasket at coach after getting benched


02:02
5

Team NZ reluctantly agree to government's 2021 America's Cup plan for Auckland wharf extensions

02:16
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Decent weather in the North Island, some showers down south

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

07:46
Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

Jacinda Ardern says Labour 'failed the young people' as party suspends youth events

Four teenagers were allegedly sexually assaulted at a camp last month.


00:31
Boris Karpichkov, who says he warned Sergei Skripal he may be attacked, told ITV of a shocking incident that occurred to him in New Zealand.

Watch: Former Russian KGB agent makes astonishing claim he was poisoned in central Auckland 10 years ago

Boris Karpichkov says he was approached by a "common beggar" on Queen St, and had something thrown in his face.


07:46
Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

Police open investigation into Young Labour summer camp sexual assault allegations

Four teenagers were allegedly sexually assaulted at a camp last month.


00:54
Adam Hall couldn't find the words to describe getting back on the podium again, eight years after Vancouver.

Watch: Kiwi Paralympian struggles to fight back tears in emotional interview after claiming bronze medal eight years in the making

Adam Hall couldn't find the words to describe getting back on the podium again, eight years after Vancouver.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 