New Challenger of Record Sir Ben Ainslie hopes AC75s remain as America's Cup class for next decade

British sailing star Sir Ben Ainslie has thrown his support behind the decision to reuse the AC75 class for the next America’s Cup – and hopes it sticks around even longer after that.

INEOS TEAM UK warms up ahead of Round three, race 2 against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team during the 2021 PRADA Cup Round Robins on Auckland Harbour on January 23, 2021 in Auckland. Source: Getty

Ainslie’s Team UK have become the Challenger of Record for the next regatta after agreeing to terms with defenders Team New Zealand.

As part of the Challenger of Record announcement earlier this month, Team NZ also confirmed a few details for the 37th America’s Cup including a new nationality rule and that the AC75 would be retained after a successful debut in Auckland.

Ainslie said on the Shirley Robertson Sailing Podcast there was a real benefit to being the Challenger of Record.

“Working with Team New Zealand on amendments to the class rule puts us in a much better position in terms of understanding the challenges ahead, and making some of those key decisions early on which quite often you can’t row back from,” Ainslie said.

Sir Ben Ainslie. Source: Photosport

If Ainslie had it his way though, the foiling monohulls would be around for at least the next decade for multiple reasons.

“The fact that we’re committing to the AC75 Class is a massive boost for the Cup, I’d like to see that class committed to for the next 10 years or more,” he said.

“One of the most successful Cups we’ve seen in the modern history of the Cup was in Valencia 2007 with version five of the IACC class, so sticking to the AC75 class is really key for the short to medium term future of the Cup.”

Since Valencia, defenders have changed the boat design for every cycle which has seen participation numbers slowly start to dwindle with costs to stay in the expensive game rising all the time.

Ainslie said by sticking to the AC75s, new syndicates could be drawn in to the regatta with much of the technology and understanding of the monohulls already available.

However, he did concede the boats still need some improvements.

“The AC75 class has been a huge success. We probably need to make some tweaks to the boat, particularly in the light airs. There will be some changes there to benefit everyone,” he promised.

The other big issue on the table is where the regatta will be held next with rumours continuing to swirl about Team New Zealand potentially taking the Auld Mug offshore.