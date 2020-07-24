New campaign launched to help parents learn best ways to support kids' sport

As thousands of kids across New Zealand get ready for school sport tomorrow, parents are being reminded of the role they have to play in encouraging their children.

A new campaign's been launched with some golden rules for sideline supporters, particularly for those who may not realise the impact their behaviour's having.

Top athletes from across the sporting spectrum are teaming up, sending a message as parents, to parents in the campaign named "Be Sportive".

From the likes of Dan Carter, Dillon Boucher, Maia Jackman and Anna Stanley, the campaign is designed to give practical tips on how to be sideline supporters, without driving kids away from sport.

"My son said to me you guys stand around barbeques for two days analysing our games and we've well moved on," says campaign creator John Foley.

"Ninety per cent of the parents in the middle, they're well meaning and they just want some good advice and a few things to think about."

The campaign presents 10 golden rules for parents, including things like fun coming first, applauding effort over outcome, and remembering that this is their time.

Concerns over kids' sport is nothing new. There have in the past been Government backed campaigns around the dangers of children specialising too early, and targeting bad behaviour.

This is more broad though. This campaign also hoping to emphasise that positive encouragement doesn't equate to discouraging winning.

Former Silver Fern Anna Stanley sees plenty of issues first hand, the mum of three working in athlete development at an Auckland high school.

"We want to build winners, but I think at the same time we want to build strong resilient athletes," Stanley told 1 NEWS.

"We have to be the biggest advocates for our kids, and the best we can do is encouraging them and applauding their effort."