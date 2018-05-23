 

New Auckland performance centre proposed to bring more innovation and tech to elite Kiwi athletes

Plans are in place to get the centre off the ground in 2020.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Chiefs front rower is living the dream.

From desk job to an All Blacks call-up: Hear Karl Tu’inukuafe’s Hollywood tale from health issues to the black jersey

01:39
2
After a difficult season dealing with concussion, Coles was given another blow when he damaged his ACL in the win over France.

Dane Coles' return to rugby delayed again after Hurricanes hero has second surgery on troublesome knee

01:26
3
Whittaker said his family helped him get through the rough 11 months.

'The chicken pox was nasty!' NZ-born UFC champ Rob Whittaker reflects on long trip back to octagon after illness

4

Teen suspended from top level sport after test for prohibited substance in supplement

01:39
5
Bridge said he was blown away when he was approached by the Crusaders for the long-term deal.

Watch: Crusaders young gun George Bridge in disbelief over new four-year contract - 'It was no-brainer'

00:52
Merania French's diagnosis means she's unable to breastfeed, but costly blood tests are hampering those wanting to donate their breastmilk.

Kiwi mum battling cancer pleas for funding to help others donate breast milk for her baby

03:35
Both the company involved – Global Fibre8 – and the Far North District Council are being taken to court over the issue.

Exclusive: Commerce Commission investigating 'flawed' wall panels that have left people devastated

00:30

New Zealand may vote on marijuana legalisation in 2019

00:36
Trevor Mallard asked "for how long?", then moved onto the next question during Question Time.

Video: 'Nah, I'm leaving, what a waste of time' – exasperated Paula Bennett walks out of parliament after disagreement with Speaker Trevor Mallard

03:51
Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.

'White privilege' - Maori academic dismisses legitimacy of Sally Anderson's moko as 'business branding'

