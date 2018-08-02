New America's Cup boats are 'beasts' that will take sport to 'another level', says Jimmy Spithill

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte has claimed he beat Joseph Parker with a broken hand and rib, that he injured preparing for the fight.

Whyte told the Off The Ball podcast he broke a rib and then two knuckles in his left hand three weeks before las weekend's fight.

He said he felt both injuries early in his unanimous points decision win over Parker last weekend, with one particular punch from the Kiwi in the first round causing Whyte pain.

"He hit me in the first round, I think it was a left hook to the body, in the same spot where the ribs fractured and I thought 'oh my god, here we go,’” he said.

"My left hook is one of my biggest punches. I hit him with the first jab in the first round and I felt the gloves filling up.

Whyte said the injuries and pain resulted in him rethinking his fight plan.

"I just thought 'let's have a war, there's no point trying to box this guy. Every time he hits me and it hurts, I'm going to hit him back as hard as I can and try and hurt him'."

Whyte admitted he was in trouble in the final round when Parker knocked him down but a lesson he learned from his loss to Anthony Joshua held him in good stead.

“I thought to myself, 'I've been through so many ups and downs in life and this is my moment. I'm not going to let Joseph Parker take this away from me'," Whyte said.