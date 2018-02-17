 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'I never thought I'd make it' – Hamish Bond blown away by Commonwealth Games selection

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi cyclist Hamish Bond says he's struggling to fathom his inclusion in New Zealand's 33-strong contingent to compete at this year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

The former rowing champion will compete on the Gold Coast as a cyclist.
Source: 1 NEWS

After a stellar career as a rower, 31-year old Bond has swapped the open water for the open road, and will make his Commonwealth Games debut in the road race and time trial.

The nine time rowing world champion, and double Olympic gold medallist is now looking to add more silverware to his already overflowing trophy cabinet.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, Bond said that his selection was a surprise to him, after his sporting switch.

"I never thought that I'd make it to a Commonwealth Games, at least not compete at one," he said.

"I'm really pleased to be announced in the team today and see what happens."

Bond also said that he'd be drawing on his experience as an Olympian going into his first ever Commonwealth Games.

"From what I've heard, it's a similar atmosphere."

"For me personally, a great stepping stone for what I want to achieve in the sport of cycling."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Canada's captain Rachel Homan played within the rules, but it didn't stop fans questioning her decision.

Curling controversy! Canadian team labelled unsportsmanlike after using bizarre 'burned rock' rule during tight Winter Olympics match

00:15
2
One lucky man at Eden Park secured a stunning catch during the Black Caps T20 match against Australia.

NZ fan's priceless reaction after securing $50k Catch a Million screamer

00:15
3
Taufatofua may have finished 114th, but he completed his goals regardless.

Watch: Tongan flag-bearer Pita Taufatofua completes gruelling cross-country skiing event to roars of Winter Olympics crowd

4

Hayden Paddon storms into third place at Rally Sweden after two stage wins

5
14th November 2017, O2 Arena, London, England; Nitto ATP Tennis Finals; Roger Federer (SWZ) returns backhand to Alexander Zverev Jr (GER)

Roger Federer adds another milestone to age-defying career as 36-year-old becomes oldest World No.1 in history

00:38
Crowds of gathered in Mexico City as the ground shook from the magnitude 7.2 quake.

Powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake causes people to flee buildings, fill streets in Mexico City

The quake shook south and central Mexico today, five months after a deadly tremor.

Broadcaster Toni Street announces she'll be a mum for a third time - this time through surrogacy.

'I was grieving the fact that I couldn't have a third baby' -Toni Street opens up about long road to surrogacy

Street couldn't go through the pregnancy herself after realising she may not be around for her daughters.

02:24
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Kiwis told to prepare for incoming Cyclone Gita

Weather forecasters still can't say how much of a lashing Cyclone Gita will give New Zealand.

00:41
Designer Rubio's “pet couturier” line is about raising awareness and advocacy for animal rescue, pet adoption and pet population control.

Glammed-up pooches on parade at New York Fashion Show

Designer Rubio's “pet couturier” line is about raising awareness and advocacy for animal rescue, pet adoption and pet population control.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn speaks to The Associated Press at his office in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Prime Minister since 2012.)

Ethiopia declares second state of emergency after hundreds of deaths, two years of protests

Ethiopia's Prime Minister since 2012, Desalegn, resigned yesterday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 