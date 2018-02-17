'I never thought I'd make it' – Hamish Bond blown away by Commonwealth Games selection

Kiwi cyclist Hamish Bond says he's struggling to fathom his inclusion in New Zealand's 33-strong contingent to compete at this year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

After a stellar career as a rower, 31-year old Bond has swapped the open water for the open road, and will make his Commonwealth Games debut in the road race and time trial.

The nine time rowing world champion, and double Olympic gold medallist is now looking to add more silverware to his already overflowing trophy cabinet.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, Bond said that his selection was a surprise to him, after his sporting switch.

"I never thought that I'd make it to a Commonwealth Games, at least not compete at one," he said.

"I'm really pleased to be announced in the team today and see what happens."

Bond also said that he'd be drawing on his experience as an Olympian going into his first ever Commonwealth Games.

"From what I've heard, it's a similar atmosphere."