Netherlands overwhelm Black Sticks Women to seal Hockey World League Final title

The Black Sticks Women have fallen to defeat in the final of the Hockey World League in Auckland tonight, going down 3-0 to the Netherlands.

Having not conceded a goal throughout the whole tournament, the world champion Netherlands got off to a near perfect start, with Kelly Jonker opening the scoring after 24 minutes.

From there, things would only get worse for the hosts, when Maria Verschoor doubled the Netherlands' lead just a minute later, with the Black Sticks Women holding on to trail 2-0 at half time.

The world champions were never going to let their lead slip, adding to their advantage after 32 minutes, when Laurien Leurink scored the decisive third goal to seal the Netherlands' title win.