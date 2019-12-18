TODAY |

Netball, women's cricket the winners under funding plan for 2020

Netball and women's cricket are the big winners in High Performance Sport New Zealand's funding plans for 2020.

The Silver Ferns’ triumph at the World Cup earned them a $380,000 increase per year as they build up to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The White Ferns secured $500,000 a year off the Black Caps as they prepare for their own World Cup and a Commonwealth Games T20 debut.

"We felt it was time to shift that investment for the next two-year period into women’s cricket, to give them an opportunity to shine on the world stage and then post that it may revert to the men’s programme,” High Performance Sport New Zealand chief executive Michael Scott said.

Boxing is another sport that secured a funding boost, although not everyone in the sweet science is happy about it.

Two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist David Nyika gets most of the money, but rising star Jerome Pampelone has largely missed out.

“We’ve committed to David for a two-year period, he has proven results on the world stage,” Scott said.

“With Jerome we have provided some support, we understand people are not always happy with the level of support that we provide, we will re-look at that, let’s put this in a positive context, when he qualifies for the Olympics.”

The most notable sport missing out is softball, after the men's and women's national teams failed to podium at the world champs.

