Netball, women's cricket win big in HPSNZ's 2020 funding, softball and basketball suffer

Netball and women's cricket have come out on top of High Performance Sport New Zealand's funding plans for 2020, with both receiving significant financial increases.

HPSNZ have confirmed a $36.8 million core investment programme for 2020.

Netball has seen its funding increased from $1.5 million to $1.88 million per annum for each of the next four years in preparation for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2023 World Cup.

Women's sport is also getting a boost in cricket where the investment of $500,000 per year is shifting from the Black Caps to the White Ferns for the next two years to support preparations for the 2021 Cricket World Cup - which is being hosted in New Zealand - and the 2022 Commonwealth Games where women's T20 cricket will feature for the first time.

Rugby league has also been given a small financial boost with the Kiwis receiving an extra $100,000 next year [$450,000 overall].

However, two big losers in the newly announced funding were softball and basketball.

The Black Sox have seen their funding cut from $350,000 to $200,000 after finishing fourth at this year's Men's World Softball Championships - their worst result in 39 years.

Their female counterparts, the White Sox, have had their funds go down even more drastically. The White Sox earned rare support from HPSNZ in 2018 when they received $150,000 for their world championships and Olympic qualifying campaigns.

That funding was reduced to $30,000 this year after the team finished 13th at the world championships last August and this morning it was cut to zero after the team failed to qualify for the Olympics.

Basketball has once again been overlooked by HPSNZ despite growing participation numbers around New Zealand, remaining on $150,000 support for next year.

Elsewhere, HPSNZ chief executive Michael Scott confirmed there have been no changes to the tier one, two, and three targeted summer Olympic and Paralympic sports from their initial two-year investment committed last year.

Scott said the sports were generally tracking will in the build up to Tokyo but reassessments would be made after the Olympic and Paralympic Games to determine future investment decisions.