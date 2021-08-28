Neiufi family gets new date to remember after Tokyo triumph

Friday night was the second time life for Tupou Neiufi and her family changed forever.

As Neiufi powered through the water, excitement built with her family at home, culminating in a moment of celebration shared despite the thousands of kilometres separating them

Mum Lose told 1 NEWS there were plenty of tears of joy in the moment.

'Our family has made a lot of sacrifices, even our children, so definitely tears of joy,” she said.

That journey began when Neiufi was just two years old when she was the victim of a hit and run, leaving her partly paralysed down her left side.

“We were told they were surprised that she actually lived with the impact of the accident so she's our miricle child,” Lose said.

Tupou Neiufi in disbelief after winning NZ’s first gold Paralympics

'It's something that we'll never forget - we have the date embedded in our mind; the 25th of February will be a date that we'll never forget.”

