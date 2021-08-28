TODAY |

Neiufi family gets new date to remember after Tokyo triumph

Source:  1 NEWS

Friday night was the second time life for Tupou Neiufi and her family changed forever.   

Your playlist will load after this ad

An accident when she was two threw their world into turmoil. Source: 1 NEWS

As Neiufi powered through the water, excitement built with her family at home, culminating in a moment of celebration shared despite the thousands of kilometres separating them

Mum Lose told 1 NEWS there were plenty of tears of joy in the moment.

'Our family has made a lot of sacrifices, even our children, so definitely tears of joy,” she said.

That journey began when Neiufi was just two years old when she was the victim of a hit and run, leaving her partly paralysed down her left side.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 20-year-old Auckland swimmer couldn't quite believe her achievement. Source: 1 NEWS

“We were told they were surprised that she actually lived with the impact of the accident so she's our miricle child,” Lose said.

Tupou Neiufi in disbelief after winning NZ’s first gold Paralympics

'It's something that we'll never forget - we have the date embedded in our mind; the 25th of February will be a date that we'll never forget.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Claiming the top spot in the women's 100m backstroke S8 final was "unreal" and "overwhelming". Source: 1 Sport

Thankfully, Neiufi has now given them a new date to remember. August 27, the day their miracle child came up with gold.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Lisa Adams wins shot put gold at Tokyo Paralympics
2
Wheel Blacks' haka leader had 'worrying' temp check before final Paralympics game
3
Live stream: Tokyo Paralympics 2020
4
Ardie Savea chokes up saying what All Blacks captaincy means to him
5
Neiufi family gets new date to remember after Tokyo triumph
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

'Go fast or go home' - Neiufi reflects on 'surreal' golden effort

Para swimmer Tupou Neiufi claims NZ's first gold in Tokyo

Kiwi duo come up short of medals in Paralympics time trial
03:57

Pascoe fights back tears after silver medal - 'I want to make a difference'