'I need to be fighting there regularly' - Joseph Parker itching to fight Hughie Fury in UK

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker is relishing the challenge of defending his WBO title against Hughie Fury in the UK, with the September 23 bout to be held in Manchester, England.

Parker will defend his WBO heavyweight title on May 6 at Vector Arena, Auckland.
With September's bout scheduled to take place at the Manchester Arena against hometown hero Fury, Parker is excited at the challenge of touching down in the north of England.

"I'm excited that the next defence of my WBO World Title will be in England because it is now the home of heavyweight boxing and I need to be fighting there regularly," Parker said in a press release.

"I believe that with so many Kiwis and Samoans living in the UK, I may even have more supporters in the crowd on fight night than Hughie Fury."

Hughie Fury's father has claimed Team Parker tried to take the May 6 bout to England.
With 23 victories from his 23 professional fights, Parker, 25, is yet to fight in the UK, reluctant to leave the professional safety that fighting in Auckland guarantees.

The undefeated Parker has fought just three times away from his Auckland base, twice in the USA against fellow Kiwi Brice Ritani-Coe and American Keith Thompson, whilst also defeating Brazil's Marcelo Luiz Nascimento in Germany.

The WBO heavyweight champion says the British boxer is 'noisy'.
The fight will be Parker's second defence of the WBO title he won in late 2016, with the first coming by way of defeating Romania's Razvan Cojanu in May.

