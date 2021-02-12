Near-perfect weather, pristine views help Coast to Coast athletes push on through gruelling race

It’s known the world over as being one of the most iconic and picturesque multisport events and today the Coast to Coast showed why.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The two-day athletes started the race - as part of a team or individually - in near-perfect West Coast conditions as they made their way into the depths of Arthur’s Pass.

All Blacks legend Richie McCaw was one of those lined up to race, taking on the gruelling challenge for a fourth time.

But McCaw told 1 NEWS the race has plenty to offer other than obstacles.

“There's all sorts of people from the best around to those who haven’t done it before,” McCaw said.

“This race is a great sense of achievement and I know that’s why I keep doing it because when you get to the finish line tomorrow, it feels pretty good!”

read more 'Inspiring' Coast to Coast competitor out to prove anything is possible

It’s also scenes like those at Deception River and Goat Pass that have become synonymous with the Coast to Coast, with athletes getting to be amongst the elements of one of New Zealand’s national parks and forget about the pain they’re in for a moment.