TODAY |

Near-capsize costs INEOS Team UK as they fall to four-nil down in Prada Cup final

Source:  1 NEWS

A series of mistakes and a lack of control of their boat has cost INEOS Team UK yet another race in the Prada Cup final.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The British team came within inches of capsizing in the prestart to race four, conceding the lead and eventually the race to the Italians. Source: 1 NEWS

The Brits were blitzed by 41 seconds in race four, leaving them with plenty to think about before races five and six on Wednesday.

But they are lucky to still have the chance to race at all, coming staggeringly close to capsizing in the prestart of race four after a gust of wind blew the Brittania boat over onto a single foil.

They recovered but not before conceding yet another start to Luna Rossa, the Italians taking a 12 second lead through gate one.

INEOS Team UK cut the lead to ten seconds round the second gate, but lost control of their boat during the third leg.

While only for a second, enough to concede a boundary penalty as well as crucial ground on the leaders, falling to 21 seconds behind the Italians heading back downwind on the fourth leg.

Luna Rossa continued to make it all look so easy, cruising ahead with hardly a care in the world, the race well and truly over by the final turn.

Meanwhile, the British team will need to have a remarkable turnaround to get back into the series, with Luna Rossa just three wins away from advancing to face Team New Zealand for the America’s Cup.

Other Sport
Americas Cup
Sailing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
Liverpool title challenge in tatters after goalkeeper blunder
2
Near-capsize costs INEOS Team UK as they fall to four-nil down in Prada Cup final
3
Ex-Ireland rugby coach Joe Schmidt returns to NZ, looks ahead to becoming grandparent
4
Swiss billionaire who funded Alinghi to America's Cup glory looking to return
5
Despite closer contest, Luna Rossa claim third straight Prada Cup final win over INEOS Team UK
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:42

Luna Rossa go back-to-back, secure commanding lead in Prada Cup final
01:24

Luna Rossa draws first blood in Prada Cup final after INEOS Team UK falter
01:45

INEOS Team UK's 'Head of Human Performance' reveals how team turned things around in time for Prada Cup
01:09

Prada Cup finalists excited for 'epic' sailing duel to begin