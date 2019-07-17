TODAY |

Napier's newly minted scooter star eyes gold after turning heads at World Roller Games

Sean Hogan
Every trick Alexandra Madsen does on a scooter should come with a warning: Don’t try this at home.

The 21-year-old has just returned from the World Roller Games as a silver medallist.

For the first time, women had their own division. Competitors were given one minute to showcase their best skills.

Madsen would fall just short in the end, missing out on gold by 1.2 points.

“My manager asked me what are you going to do when you get back and the first thing I said was, 'I’m going to start training for worlds,' and I’m hoping to take that top spot in the future," she told 1 NEWS.

With every career high comes career lows, and those come downs hurt.

“I’ve torn ligaments, I’ve had a black eye, I’ve put plates out of my back all wrong," she recalled. "There is lots of things [but] it doesn't stop me, and you've got to keep going.”

With 24,000 Instagram followers, a YouTube channel and sponsors, there's no time to stop.

Madsen has now even become an ambassador at her local skate park.

Her ultimate goal is to inspire more girls into the sport to shred it with the boys.

She has arrived home to Napier after competing in the inaugural women’s scooter finals at the World Roller Games in Spain. Source: 1 NEWS
