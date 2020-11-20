Napier's newest surfers get much needed injection of equipment and experience

A much needed injection of equipment and experience has come for Napier’s novice surfers at William Colenso College.

The surf team at the Hawke's Bay school have battled away all year, trying unsuccessfully to learn the popular Kiwi pastime.

Despite the school being situated just a kilometre away from a local surf break, many students haven’t had the opportunity to surf.

The team has contended with sub-par equipment, including battered boards and worn out wetsuits. However, the students have pushed on.

Their resilience has been rewarded through a grant from Cadbury and KidsCan, with a donation of new wetsuits and 10 new boards.

As well as their new gear, the team got to learn first-hand from New Zealand’s first woman to surf on the ASP World Tour.

The lesson proved to be beneficial, with many standing up on the board for the first time following Hareb’s experienced input.