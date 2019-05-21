Mystics finish season on a high with 60-54 win over the Pulse

The Northern Mystics have finished their season on a high, beating the Central Pulse 60-54 on Monday night.

It was the Mystics fourth win of the season last night in Auckland, against the Premiership's top side.

Skipper Phoenix Karaka says she’s stoked to defeat the Pulse who had previously only lost once.

"Obviously they've been on the top of the table and we just had to give it to them."