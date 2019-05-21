TODAY |

Mystics finish season on a high with 60-54 win over the Pulse

The Northern Mystics have finished their season on a high, beating the Central Pulse 60-54 on Monday night.

It was the Mystics fourth win of the season last night in Auckland, against the Premiership's top side.

Skipper Phoenix Karaka says she’s stoked to defeat the Pulse who had previously only lost once.

"Obviously they've been on the top of the table and we just had to give it to them."

"I'm really proud of the girls, we just dug it out and grinded the whole game and that's what we've wanted to do all season."

    It was just the Mystics fourth victory of the ANZ Premiership season. Source: SKY
