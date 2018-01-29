'This is my life now' - Former UFC champ Ronda Rousey shifts to WWE wrestling

Ronda Rousey's next bout in the ring won't come in mixed martial arts but in the world of professional wrestling.

Ronda Rousey prepares to face Amanda Nunes in their UFC bantmaweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Source: Getty

The biggest superstar in women's MMA officially made the jump to WWE today with a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia.

The former UFC bantamweight champion also told ESPN that she's fully committed to wrestling and not just planning cameos at WWE's biggest events.

"This is my life now. Yeah, they have first priority on my time for the next several years," she said. "This is not a smash and grab, this is not a publicity stunt."

Rousey appeared to roaring fans today after the women's Royal Rumble in Philadelphia, challenging winner Asuka to fight at Wrestlemania - scheduled for New Orleans in April - by pointing to a sign as Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation" blared through the arena.

Rousey fed into the surprise with a little misdirection before one of wrestling's biggest pay-per-view events of the year.

Before getting in the ring, she had ruled out an appearance at the Royal Rumble in an interview and even posted an Instagram video over the weekend of herself in Colombia enjoying a night out with the crew filming her latest movie, the action thriller "Mile 22" with Mark Wahlberg and John Malkovich.

Still, she had frequently met with WWE executive Paul Levesque, better known as wrestling superstar Triple H, to discuss her interest in a deal that finally came to fruition.

She has not fought since she suffered a 48-second loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016.

Rousey (12-2) lost two straight bouts in 13 months and took a break to extend her entertainment credits, including a stint as team coach in the reboot of "Battle of the Network Stars."

UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey punches Bethe Correia Source: Getty

WWE fans have been clamoring for Rousey to make the move and speculation (correctly) ran wild on a Royal Rumble appearance at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Rousey has made cameo appearances on WWE programming the last few years and even trained at the company's performance centre in Orlando, Florida.

It's unclear whether Rousey plans to fully give up on the UFC and mixed martial arts, and she would not commit to saying she's retired when asked directly by ESPN.

"That's what everybody else seems to say - I mean, I never retired from judo. So that's what you guys want to think," she said.

"All I know is I really want to devote 100 per cent of my time to wrestling right now and whatever people want to call that they can call it."

UFC President Dana White said Rousey will never fight again for the company, and Rousey said she hasn't followed MMA in the past year.

Rousey adopted the "Rowdy" nickname from WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper.