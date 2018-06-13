 

Mountain biker Anton Cooper reflects on Comm Games rivalry with Sam Gaze – 'He has this anger when he races'

Canterbury mountain biker Anton Cooper says his fiery finish against Sam Gaze at the Commonwealth Games may have actually been a positive for the pair.

Cooper thinks the pair are ‘probably better’ for the experience.
Source: TVNZ | Commonwealth Games

Cooper told 1 NEWS the fiery finish on the Gold Coast was something the pair could reflect on.

"It's just a matter of I suppose, learning from the mistake and we are both probably better for that experience in a funny way."

Gaze made headlines for all the wrong reasons after pipping Cooper to claim the top spot on the podium

The gold medallist was photographed making a rude gesture to the fellow Kiwi during the race and also called him unsportsmanlike.

Cooper said it was simply part of who Gaze is.

"I suppose he has this anger when he races and I think it gets the best out of him at the times - it can be tool for him but it can also be something detrimental as you saw at the Games."

Cooper has since caught up with Gaze and both hope not to get trapped in the heat of the moment again.

