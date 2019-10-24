Motocross rider Levi Sherwood retiring from top level freestyle competition

He’s been known for a long time as the Rubber Kid whose low-flying acts of insanity on a motocross took him all around the world but now Levi Sherwood is ready to call it a day.

Sherwood told TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp he is retiring from top level freestyle competitions at the grand old age of 28 after more than a decade in the adrenaline-pumping sport.

"It’s been on my mind since I was 25, I guess," Sherwood said.

"My head isn't in it like it used to be.

"All of a sudden, I wasn't worried about getting first place or getting that medal or that trophy and once I realised that I thought, ‘I'm not turning up for second place’.

“It is definitely probably called growing up."

A big reason behind the decision was a concussion-inducing crash he suffered in training earlier this year after spending months sidelined with a broken ankle.

"That was probably the final straw for me.

"I don't know how many concussions I have had now, - it’s at that point I need to start taking that stuff seriously and realising that if I step way healthy, that’s a win in itself.

“I don't want to be forced to step away."

So Sherwood’s turning his attention to his workshop where he says he feels at peace and relaxed as he designs specialist parts for freestyle bikes.



"I'm really relaxed and in my element.