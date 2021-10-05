TODAY |

Moto3 rider suspended for causing scary 250km/h crash

Source:  1 NEWS

Moto3 rider Deniz Oncu has been suspended for two races for causing a terrifying high-speed crash in Texas at the weekend.

Deniz Oncu’s decision to chop in front of another rider had terrifying consequences, although thankfully, no-one was seriously injured. Source: Spark Sport

The Tech KTM rider, travelling around 250km/h, swerved in front of Jeremy Alcoba during the COTA Moto3 Grand Prix in Austin, causing their wheels to touch.

It saw Alcoba fall, with two other riders hitting his bike.

One of them, Pedro Acosta, was flung high into the air and into a barrier. 

Thankfully, all the riders escaped serious injury.

However, this year, three teenagers have died in junior Moto3/SSP races, prompting stewards to take a harder line on dangerous riding. 

Fifteen-year-old Dean Berta Vinales died in a crash at Jerez in Spain last week. 

