 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


'The motivation is there' - Team New Zealand out to bury San Francisco heartbreak

share

Source:

NZN

Team New Zealand are a stronger all-round outfit than that which suffered cruel America's Cup heartbreak in San Francisco four years ago, says skipper Glenn Ashby.

The dam burst and the joy flooded out moments after Team NZ clinched their place in the America's Cup match.
Source: SKY

The Kiwi syndicate gets a second crack at snatching the Auld Mug off Team USA after winning the challenger series.

Australian Ashby is the only member of the current crew involved in the 2013 Cup Match, when Team NZ somehow squandered an 8-1 lead.

They lost 9-8 to Jimmy Spithill's Team USA, in a result which captured global headlines but nearly spelt the end of Team NZ.

"Really, only a couple of years ago, the team was looking down the barrel of having its doors closed. That would have been a real tragedy," Ashby said.

"A few people got together, managed to keep the doors open and that whole team has effectively been rebuilt from the ground up.

Not one to show too much emotion, Burling joined his crew in celebrating their challenger series win in Bermuda.
Source: America's Cup

"We were a strong team in the last campaign, but certainly this team, I believe, is a much stronger unit than we've seen before."

Ashby says he is continually asked about the San Francisco meltdown and everyone in the team would like nothing more than to consign it to history.

"I think the motivation, going forwards, is definitely there.

"We didn't need much on our side last time to be successful and I think we're in that same position now, where we don't need a lot to go our way to definitely be in the hunt."

Burling and Co. were on song in race seven against Artemis.
Source: SKY

Ashby says Team NZ has built a legacy of quality sailors and designers which is reflected in their ongoing competitiveness at America's Cups.

They have been involved in all but two Cup Matches over the last 30 years.

"I think it's the passion to be aggressive in design and innovation," he said.

"It's something that has really stood Emirates Team NZ apart from a lot of the other teams over the years.

"This campaign has been absolutely no exception to pushing the boundaries of what's possible and what can be achieved."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.

LIVE: Lions look to topple another Super Rugby side as they take on in-form Highlanders in Dunedin

00:30
2
The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 to win the finals series 4-1.

Video: The moment Golden State Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers to claim 2017 NBA title

00:30
3
Burling and Co. were on song in race seven against Artemis.

Watch: Emotion spills over as Team NZ clinches Louis Vuitton with crushing win, earns Oracle Cup re-match


00:26
4
Golden State's two biggest stars shone brightest as they claimed a 129-120 victory and the championship today.

Watch: Durant and Curry combine for ridiculous end-to-end dunk against Cavs during NBA title winning game

00:41
5
If rugby doesn’t work out for the Maori All Blacks, some could have a career in singing.

Video: Talented Maori All Blacks stars sing beautiful waiata during Rotorua welcome

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

03:28
Christie Marceau was stabbed to death in 2011 by Akshay Chand.

Police prosecutor was strongly against teenager's killer being let out on bail before attack

Christie Marceau was stabbed to death by Akshay Chand.

00:54
Dickson was in awe of Peter Burling and the Team NZ crew after they dismantled the Swedes in race seven.

'Today was a class package' – Chris Dickson praises Team NZ's flawless win, urges caution over Oracle

Dickson says Team NZ definitely need a rest after days of hectic action.


01:08
Sala ultimately paid the price for being too nice and too trusting in a cut-throat game.

Survivor NZ blog: Cabin fever, questionable acting and big moves

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

03:21
Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.

'This is a big election issue' – what does Labour's immigration plan mean for rivals?

Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ