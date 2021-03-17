'Most amazing experience' - Peter Burling thanks NZ for support after defending Auld Mug on home waters

Peter Burling has thanked the team of five million for its support after Team New Zealand retained the Auld Mug this afternoon.

Burling and company wrapped up the America's Cup 7-3 against Luna Rossa in the first race on Course A on the Waitematā Harbour in Auckland this afternoon.

He said defending the America's Cup on home waters was something completely different to winning it four years ago in Bermuda.

"It's absolutely unreal," Burling said.

"How many Kiwis are out here supporting the event - we've had messages of support from everyone from the Prime Minister to high school kids, just about anyone you can think of and it just means the world to us as a team.

"It's been the most amazing experience along the way."

When Burling was asked which sensation was better - winning it for the first time in Bermuda or defending it in Auckland - he said it's hard to beat the Hauraki Gulf.

"I don't think you can think of a much more special environment than this," he said.

"To do something like this on home waters is something I think our team is incredibly proud of."

Shortly after the race, Luna Rossa helmsman and longtime Team NZ rival Jimmy Spithill offered sincere words of congratulations despite the defeat.

"On behalf of Luna Rossa, I just want to say thanks for running a great event," Spithill started moments after crossing the finish line.

"Peter, if you can hear me, congrats to you mate and the whole team."

Burling responded in the winner's interview, thanking the Italians and Spithill for a classic final series.

"Congrats on a great series - it's obviously been really hard fought and we've loved racing against you guys," Burling said.