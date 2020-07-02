More turbulence within Black Sticks women as assistant coach quits

The Black Sticks women have lost another key figure from within their own ranks, with assistant coach Katie Glynn calling time on her role after just over a year.

Glynn, 31, joined the Black Sticks women's setup after over 100 appearances as a player. However, her departure is the third from within the Black Sticks women in a matter of just six weeks.

In May, veteran defender Brooke Neal called time on her career, while Gemma McCaw also retired for a second time just last week.

1 NEWS understands that Glynn's relationship with both players played a role in their departures.

The issue of a negative team culture within the Black Sticks women is nothing new, with 1 NEWS revealing in 2018 that a rift within the team had opened up following the departure of now former coach Mark Hager.

An internal review confirmed those concerns from players, with Hockey New Zealand apologising as a result. At the time, Glynn penned a letter in support of Hager and his coaching style.

However, more than a year on from those findings being released, reports of friction within the camp continue. At the centre are both Glynn and new coach Graham Shaw.

Sources have told 1 NEWS that the pair have fallen out, with Glynn undermining Shaw and questioning his management of the team.

1 NEWS also understands Hockey New Zealand and High Performance sport have been working towards a resolution for some months.

Hockey New Zealand refute any claims of a falling out between Glynn and Shaw, but they refused to front for questioning. Sport New Zealand did the same.

They're the Crown entity responsible for distributing public funding, in 2019 seeing Hockey New Zealand receive more than $4.6m of taxpayers' money.

All of that seeming to go to a programme that some of New Zealand's best player don't want to be a part of, now heading towards the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.