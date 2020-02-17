TODAY |

More success for NZ on the slopes with snowboarder Tiarn Collins winning Canada

Source:  1 NEWS

The world cup wins keep coming on the slopes with skiing winning yesterday and dual snowboarding success today.

Queenstown board rider Tiarn Collins, who was forced to miss the 2018 Winter Olympics with a shoulder injury, upstaged a quality slopestyle field at the Calgary Snow Rodeo.

I can’t believe it. It’s one of my first slopestyles back since I did my shoulder and had all those injuries. I’ve been off for a couple of years so it feels good to be back - a win’s insane,” he said.

A different discipline, but 30-year-old Claire McGregor probably feels the same after winning in Montafon, Austria.

Her third victory this season on the qualifying tour has assured her a place on next year's Freeride World Tour.

