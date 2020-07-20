Money stopping Joseph Parker-Junior Fa heavyweight clash, says promoter

Money seemingly looms as the biggest stumbling block in the way of an all-Kiwi heavyweight super fight between Joseph Parker and Junior Fa.

While the desire for the all-Kiwi match up exists from a broadcasters' and fans' perspective, Fa's promoter - US based Lou DiBella has made it clear that the finances involved for his fighter are the main sticking point.

"I would love to see it go ahead in New Zealand," DiBella told 1 NEWS.

"But it's not gonna go ahead on the basis of the discussions we've had."

Fa has been offered half a million dollars for the fight by Parker's promoter - Duco Events' David Higgins. However, only half of that sum would be guaranteed, the rest coming from TV rights and other revenue streams.

DiBella is after a split percentage deal for Fa, conceding that Parker's global profile would warrant a higher cut.

With boxing yet to rear its head out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the fight would be a huge boost for global audiences, with current European and US based fights taking place behind closed doors.

"It's really hard to watch," DiBella says.

"I mean it takes the joy out of sport, it takes away the passion, the fire.

"I think New Zealand right now should be very attractive to worldwide sports."