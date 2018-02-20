 

MMA fighter stamps authority on UFC debut with vicious knee to rival's head for instant knockout win

American mixed martial artist Curtis Millender made a grand entrance in his UFC debut yesterday after the 30-year-old secured a knockout win against Thiago Alves with a deadly knee to the head.

Curtis Millender put Thiago Alves to sleep with the deadly finish at UFC Fight Night Austin.
Millender fought on the main card of UFC Fight Night Austin against the Brazilian, claiming victory in the second round with 43 seconds left.

Alves was throwing leg and body kicks to open the second round before the fighters traded jabs. When Alves opted to take the fight back to a kicking duel, the American obliged and found his opening to finish the fight.

Alves stepped in looking to connect with a rare left hook but left himself open in the process, allowing Millender to knock him out with a clean knee to the chin.

It was the second time of the night Millender raised his arms in triumph after prematurely celebrating following an earlier knockdown, only for Alves to get back to his feet.

Millender was also awarded an extra $50,000 after earning the Performance of the Night.

